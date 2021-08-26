Delayed monsoon, scanty rains prolong Yamuna's agony in Sri Krishna land

"Yamuna is integral to the Sri Krishna-Radha-lore. For the Hindus, it is one of the holiest rivers. The Bhakti movement poets eulogized Kalindi (Yamuna). Even the Mughal rulers were fascinated by the majestic and resplendent Yamuna river. Almost all great monuments were sited on the banks of river Yamuna from Delhi to Agra," said Goswami Nandan Shrotriya, priest of the 300-year-old Sri Mathuradheesh temple in Agra.
According to an estimate, 70 per cent of India's total surface water is polluted. The direct discharge of untreated sewage is one of the major culprits. Delhi alone generates more than 3 billion litres of sewage every day but is able to treat less than half of that, that too partially. The rest is dumped into the centuries-old river every day.
According to an expert, "India generates nearly 40 million tons of sewage daily of which more than 70 per cent goes untreated. More than 4,000 septage and sludge filled trucks empty in Ganga Basin alone and on average one such truck carrying 5,000 liters of fecal sludge dumped, equates to 5,000 people defecating in open."
The sad part is that despite alarm raised from time to time, the Union government has so far not been able to draw up a comprehensive National Rivers Policy, nor constitute a Central Rivers Authority. For decades river activists have been screaming at the top of their voices, pleading with government agencies to release more fresh water in the 1,400-km long Yamuna to dilute pollution.
Green activists point out that hundreds of dirty drains opening into the Yamuna in Vrindavan, Mathura and Agra continue to pollute the river making the water unfit for human consumption. Just behind the Taj Mahal, garbage dumps have appeared. The Mantola drain, opening into the Yamuna, brings in untreated sewage and toxic waste from slaughter houses, chain industries, electroplating units. In Mathura, the Masani drain discharges huge quantities of sewage and waste water, without treatment, says activist Sunil Sharma.
Activists of the River Connect Campaign lament that Agra's lifeline stands paralysed. Sand blasts from the dry Yamuna riverbed also deface the white marble mausoleum of the Taj Mahal eight months in a year.
Amid these dark clouds though there is a ripple of hope. Several voluntary groups including the Yamuna Mission in Mathura, are engaged in mobilising people to get involved in programmes for cleaning up of the Yamuna river. The Lok Sabha MP from Mathura, cine star Hema Malini, in a recent interaction with media persons said that Yamuna was her top priority.
