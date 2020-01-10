Delegation of 15 foreign envoys meets civil society representatives, community leaders in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): A delegation of 15 foreign envoys, who are on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, met civil society representatives and community leaders in Jammu on Friday.



The delegation had arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and met political leaders and senior Army officials in Srinagar.

Earlier today, the delegation also met administration officials of the Union Territory in the city.

The delegation is visiting Jammu and Kashmir to see first-hand the efforts made by the government to normalise the situation after the revocation of the erstwhile state's special status in August last year.

The group of 15 foreign envoys are from the United States, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Maldives, Morocco, Fiji, Norway, Philippines, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Togo and Guyana. (ANI)

