Delegation of Congress, NCP to meet Maharashtra Guv later today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A delegation of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders are set to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at his residence later today.

The announcement was through an official statement by the NCP.According to sources, NCP leaders including state chief Jayant Patil, Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awahad, Ajit Pawar, Congress state chief Balasaheb Thorat and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan will be part of the delegation.The delegation will be discussing the current political situation and the agriculture crisis in the state, the sources said.On Monday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday and discussed the political situation in the state.He said there was no talk with Shiv Sena about lending support to it or taking its support in forming a government in the state and the mandate for his party was to sit in the opposition.Alliance partners Shiv Sena and BJP are currently engaged in a power tussle where the former stated that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections but Fadnavis later said that Shiv Sena was not promised the post of minister for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly polls while the Shiv Sena has got 56 seats in the 288-member state Assembly. (ANI)