Delegation of foreign envoys visiting J-K briefed by Lt Gen KJS Dhillon on security situation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): A 15-member delegation of envoys from different countries, who are undertaking a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, was, on Thursday, briefed by Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon on the security situation in the region.



Prior to that, the Delhi-based envoys met several political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including Ghulam Hasan Mir, Altaf Bukhari, Shoaib Iqbal Lone, Hilal Ahmed Shah, Noor Mohd Sheikh, Abdul Majid Padder, Abdul Rahim Rather and Rafi Ahmed Mir.

The delegation, which includes diplomats from the United States, Maldives, Norway, Argentina, Niger, Togo, Vietnam, Bangladesh, South Korea, Peru, Morocco, among others, is visiting Kashmir to see first hand the efforts being made by the government in the region.

This is the first visit by diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to the region.

Last year a delegation comprising members of the European Parliament had visited the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370. (ANI)

