Delegation of Union Ministers should visit J-K: PDP leader

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A delegation of Union Ministers should visit Jammu and Kashmir to review the situation in the region after the abrogation of Article 370, PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway on Sunday said.

Speaking to ANI, Laway said, "I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to send a delegation of Union Ministers to Jammu and Kashmir to see the situation there. When they will see the situation there, automatically they will have to speak the truth here to the people."

The PDP leader said that he will write to Modi and Shah on Monday over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir."The situation of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Valley is not good... There is no democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, people feel that there is a situation of monarchy," Laway said.Laway further alleged that the education sector and the economic sector in the region has been affected badly following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir."People there will die of hunger in the time to come," he said."The party which is there in Centre is working in Jammu and Kashmir. They do everything... The result of this will be scary in coming a time because it is wrong to detain all leaderships and run a single party there," he added.After the Central government decided to revoke the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, two months ago, the region was placed under a communications blockade and several mainstream political leaders were put under house arrest. (ANI)