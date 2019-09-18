Delhi : Two criminals arrested for posting social media photos brandishing weapons

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested two notorious criminals who use to post photographs and videos on social media with weapons to threaten their targets for extorting money.

The duo have been identified as Prateek Chhabra alias Rohit and Nikhil Chauhan who were arrested by a team of South West district police. Police have recovered country-made pistol with six live cartridges from their possession. Accused Prateek has a criminal history and is involved in seven criminal cases.



According to police, the team of South West district police got information about the duo during the verification of criminals released on bail from jail. Subsequently, a trap was laid and both were arrested.

"They recently posted a video of birthday celebration on a social networking site on September 6 in which they cut the cake with a pistol covered by a plastic paper and served the cake on a pistol for eating. This video was intercepted by the technical team of special staff and subsequently, both were nabbed," said Devender Arya, DCP South West. (ANI)

