Delhi: 1 held for robbing shop owner to finance Shimla trip; 2 more still at large

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): One of three men who allegedly robbed a shop owner and his uncle at gunpoint in Rohini last month was arrested, police said on Thursday.

The accused identified as 21-year-old Shubham was arrested earlier in a robbery case and has spent time in jail.

"The accused planned and executed the incident to finance their sightseeing trip to Shimla," police said.



Last month, a case was registered on the complaint of one Mohit Singh who alleged he was robbed of around Rs 1,500. Singh also alleged that the accused also took Rs 23,000 from his uncle's possession and around Rs 2,500 from the locker of the shop in Sector 3, Rohini. (ANI)