Delhi: 10 GoAir flights running late due to non-availability of cockpit crew

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): As many as 10 flights of GoAir are running late from Delhi Airport, due to non-availability of the cockpit crew, said Indira Gandhi International Airport official.

GoAir sources said that "We have reported delay of some flights as cockpit crew's Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) is over, we are arranging other crew for the operations."



Airlines have found that FDTL issues occurred because of sudden bad weather in some sectors where the crew were stranded for up to four hours. (ANI)

