Delhi: 14 persons held, 3,509 bottles of illicit liquor seized on Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) has arrested 14 persons and seized five vehicles and 3,509 bottles of illicit liquor on October 2, which was a dry day in the national capital.

An official statement said: "EIB has registered 14 cases in various police stations of Delhi, arrested 14 persons, seized five vehicles found involved in sale and supply of illicit liquor and recovered 3,509 Bottles of illicit liquor."



In view of the gazetted holiday on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the dry day was observed in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the statement said.

The EIB said: "Secret information was received that illicit liquor is being sold by the bootleggers in the areas of police stations Bhalaswa Dairy, Anand Parbat, Dwarka (S), Okhla Industrial Area, Narela, Nand Nagri, Kirti Nagar, South Campus, Mahendra Park, Fateh Puri Beri, Patel Nagar, Vasant Kunj (N) and Bawana." (ANI)

