Delhi: 153 booked for drinking in public places

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): As many as 153 people were booked for consuming alcohol in public places in Outer North Delhi area on Thursday, police said.

A special team of police officials carried out a drive to nab the people for violating the Delhi Excise Act by drinking in public places.

"Group patrolling teams were constituted and tasked to nab such violators from vehicles, near markets, dark stretches, parks, and semi-developed malls/markets," a press release said.



All the senior police officers including Station House Officers were present in the area at the time of the drive, it said.

The police said: "The teams of all the eight Police stations of Outer North District complied with the instructions in a letter and spirit." (ANI)

