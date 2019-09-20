Delhi: 19-yr-old girl commits suicide by hanging self at home

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Tilak Nagar, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Muskan who was studying at Amity YWCA.

As per the police, "The incident took place on Thursday. The parents of the girl brought her to Daya Dutt Vashist Hospital where the doctor declared her dead."



The girl's family has alleged that she took the extreme step as she was being blackmailed by a boy with some of her inappropriate videos.

"The girl and the boy know each other for the last one and half years. However, no suicide note has been recovered. A search operation has been launched for the accused and a case under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered after mother's complaint", the police added.

Police have seized the phone which has been sent to the Forensic Department for examination.

Further investigation underway. (ANI)