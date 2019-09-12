Delhi: 2 arrested after a group thrashes three on suspicion of child-lifting

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two people in connection with an incident where three people were allegedly thrashed on suspicion of child-lifting in Abul Fazal Enclave area.

The accused are identified as Aslam, aged 24 years and Abuzar alias Sonu, aged 22 years and both are residents of Abul Fazal Enclave.



According to the police, on Tuesday, three persons, Deepak (30), Ranjeet (30) and Shiv Kumar (22) were begging in Abul Fazal Enclave where three to four persons stopped them and started beating them on suspicion of child-lifting.

The victims earned their livelihood by playing drums and begging during religious functions and they had gone to Abul Fazal enclave for begging on the occasion of Moharram, the police stated.

A case under sections 323, 341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shaheen Bagh police station on the statement of one of the victims, Deepak.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

