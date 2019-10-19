Delhi: 2 arrested by Cyber Crime Unit for issuing threats to DCW chief Swati Maliwal, her husband

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the complaint filed by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal in connection with the alleged threats made to her and her husband Naveen Jaihind.

"In response to DCW Chairperson's complaint regarding threatening calls received from some

unknown spa owners, two accused persons were identified during the technical investigation. They have been arrested by Cyber Crime Unit (CyPAD)," a statement by the Delhi Police read.Earlier on September 27, Maliwal had hit out at the police for "not registering FIR and taking any action" against the spa owners for allegedly sending her threat calls.Speaking to ANI, she had said, "DCW will not allow sex rackets to function under the garb of spa parlours and so we inspected many places and four FIR's were also registered due to which many spas were shut down. So the angry spa owners are now threatening me and my family. I had sent all the call recordings to the Police Commissioner one week back and complaint to register an FIR against them. But it has been one week now neither did they register an FIR nor did they arrest anybody."Maliwal claimed that the Delhi police has requested her to take police protection but she refused it twice as she wants action into the matter, not protection.Maliwal had made the complaint on September 20 and had then submitted audio recordings of the alleged threats given to her.Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)