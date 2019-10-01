Delhi: 2 men involved in over 30 cases of snatching held

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Monday arrested two men from near Mandir Marg here for their alleged involvement in more than 30 cases of snatching and robbery in the city.

"We laid a trap at night, two persons' movement was found to be suspicious near the Mandir Marg area. The pillion rider pulled out his knife but after a minor scuffle, the police team was able to nab both the accused," DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said.



The two arrested have been identified as Jitender Sooja and Karnel. They were also allegedly involved in the recent robbery near the zoo on Mathura Road here.

"Jitender had a knife while Karnel, who was riding the bike, had a pistol with two live cartridges. They were riding on a bike which they had stolen," Singhal said. (ANI)

