Delhi: 22-year-old arrested for killing mother

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly murdering his mother for not providing him with money that he demanded.

According to police, the accused Ashutosh is a drug addict and had hit her mother with an iron rod while she was sitting for her morning prayers on September 17 and did not respond to his repeated request for giving him some money.

The accused fled from the spot after his mother fell unconscious."We received information from Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital that one old lady namely Shiksha Devi was admitted to hospital by her son in unconscious condition with injuries on her head. We started an investigation following which it was learnt that another son of the victim was missing since the incident", said DCP North East Ved Prakash Surya.Following the death of the victim, the police treated the missing son as the prime suspect and initiated a massive search operation."On October, 21 information was received about his presence in Loni Ghaziabad. Our teams reached the spot and nabbed him. He later confessed to having committed this crime" DCP Surya added.Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had disguised him and had stayed at different places and railway stations of Delhi, Ghaziabad and other places of bordering areas.Iron rod used for the commission of crime has also been recovered, police said. (ANI)