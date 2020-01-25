Delhi: 24-year-old found dead at Taj Vivanta, suicide note recovered

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): A 24-year-old man, identified as Karan Chandra was found dead in a room at Taj Vivanta on Friday, officials said.

Delhi Police has also recovered a suicide note from the spot.

According to Eish Singhal, DCP, New Delhi Zone, information about a guest not responding from his room was received on Saturday evening following which it was opened with the help of hotel staff.



Inside the room, the deceased was found in a sleeping posture with some medicines and a suicide note.

Chandra had been staying at the hotel since January 19 and had put a Do Not Disturb tag outside his room on January 20.

The Crime Team of New Delhi Division conducted an inspection of the spot and photography and video of the incident was also done, officials said.

"Body has been checked and no injury mark was found. The dead body was shifted into RML Hospital for further proceedings. Further investigation is underway", police said. (ANI)

