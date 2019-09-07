Delhi: 26-yr-old woman jumps to death in front of metro train at Model Town

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): A 26-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by jumping in front of an incoming metro train at Model Town Metro Station here.

The deceased has been identified as Sonakshi Garg.

The police have found a suicide note from the site of the accident.

The metro train services were affected approximately for an hour due to the incident.



"The metro train services delay in service from Jahangirpuri to Model Town due to a passenger on track at Model Town. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC had tweeted. (ANI)

