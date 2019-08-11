Delhi: 27-year-old man live-streams suicide on FB, probe underway

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A 27-year-old Bengal man, who was living in Delhi as a tenant, live-streamed his suicide on Facebook from his rented apartment in Shahdara on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident came to light after the deceased's friend saw the video on the social media site and dialled immediately to the police.

The police immediately reached the incident spot and found Shubhankar Chakraborty hanging from the ceiling fan hook of the room with a plastic rope. The deceased has not left any suicide note at place of occurrence.



The crime team was also called to conduct a thorough investigation. They clicked photographs and seized Chakraborty's mobile phone and the rope. However, they are yet to ascertain what led Chakraborty to take the extreme step.

Shubhankar had been working as maintainer at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi for the last 2-3 months. He was the only son of his family.

The police have informed the family of Chakraborty about his death and have sent his body to a mortuary situated in Subzi Mandi of the national capital for the next 72 hours. (ANI)

