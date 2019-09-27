Delhi: 3 cops face departmental action for taking bribe, inquiry underway

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Three police officers including two head constables and one constable from a Special Staff Unit of South-East District were sent to district line for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakhs from a woman.

The action was taken on Thursday, two days after the incident came to light.

According to the police, the three officers had detained a woman from Badarpur on the charges of drug peddling and demanded the bribe. Several other complaints about their misconduct were also received in the past as well.



An inquiry has also been initiated against them. (ANI)

