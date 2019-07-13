Delhi: 3 dead after fire breaks out in rubber factory

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): At least three people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a rubber factory in Jhilmil industrial area in Delhi on Saturday, the police said.

"We received information around 10 am that a fire had broken out in a rubber factory. Initially, we sent 4 fire engines but after our officers reached the spot they said that they would require more engines, so we sent a total of 26 fire engines to control the fire," an official from the fire department said.



Narendra Chabra, General Secretary, Jhilmil Industrial area, said, "I got the information about this fire in the morning around 9 am. I reached here at 9.30 am and the fire department was informed immediately. This is a matter of concern for everyone and we are very upset. The fire department, Delhi police, and DCP Meghna Yadav are doing their best to bring the situation under control."

Rescue operations are currently underway and the fire department is trying to ascertain if more people were trapped in the building.

