Delhi: 3 foreign nationals robbed by men posing as police

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Three foreign nationals were allegedly robbed by unidentified persons, who posed as policemen in central Delhi's Karol Bagh on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place a few metres from the hotel where the foreign nationals were staying.

According to the complaint filed, the accused were in a car and asked for their IDs while claiming to be policemen. When the victims sensed of something suspicious, the robbers snatched their purse and fled from the spot.



According to police, the case is being probed from all the angles. (ANI)

