Delhi: 3 people injured in firing by unknown persons

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Three people were injured when four unknown persons opened fire at them in Alipur area here on Sunday.

Police said, "An information regarding firing was received in the limits of Alipur police station at Bakhtawarpur."

Three persons - Naveen aged 38 years, resident of Model Town, his wife Sangeeta aged 35 years and another person Jasram owner of a tyre shop were injured in the firing.



The couple came for car service at the shop when the incident took place.

Police further said that the victim Naveen has a criminal record and was arrested earlier in two cases of Arms act and rape.

"Prima facie it seems that there is enmity behind this incident. A case under relevant sections is being registered and an investigation is underway," the police added. (ANI)

