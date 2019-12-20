Delhi: 36 injured including 8 cops admitted to Lok Nayak hospital after clash over CAA

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): As many as 36 people including eight police personnel, who were injured during clashes over citizenship law here on Friday, were admitted to Lok Nayak hospital for treatment.

"36 injured people including 8 policemen have come for treatment at Lok Nayak hospital. One protester has got his leg injured and would be shifted to the ward," Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Superintendent, Lok Nayak Hospital, told ANI.

Anti-CAA protests were carried out in different parts of the national capital on Friday.Delhi Police have detained around 40 persons and said strict action would be taken against those who have been found involved in the "violence and arson.""While the protesters were being pushed back, a private car parked at Subhash Marg, Darya Ganj, was set ablaze. The police staff immediately doused the fire using water and handy fire extinguishers," said the police in a statement."Some police personnel including senior officers were injured in stone-pelting. Around 40 persons have been detained. Strict legal action will be taken against those who have been found involved in the violence and arson," adds the statement.Police also used water cannon on protesters gathered at the Jama Masjid after they started pelting stones."Protest going on since morning was peaceful. Around 6.30 pm, some outsiders came here and started pelting stones. We used water cannon. People were pushed back. Some policemen received injuries. Some people have been detained," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said on the protest at Jama Masjid.The police said that there were large gatherings also in Seelampur, Shastri Park, Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh but they were dispersed peacefully.Protests have erupted across the country against the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees, who fled from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh due to their religious persecution and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)