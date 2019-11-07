Delhi: 454 challans issued on fourth day of Odd-Even scheme

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): 454 challans were issued by the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday, the fourth day of Odd-Even scheme.

On Wednesday, a total of 406 challans were issued on the third day of the road rationing scheme brought by the Delhi Government in a bid to reduce the air pollution levels.

The Delhi Traffic Police had issued 233 challans on the first day of the scheme which will go on till November 15.



The scheme is applicable from 8 am to 8 pm. It will not be effective on Sunday, November 10.

The odd-even scheme is a traffic rationing measure by Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government under which private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) on even dates.

The rules will also apply to the vehicles with registration numbers of other states.

The violation of the rules in the restricted hours will attract a fine of Rs 4000. (ANI)

