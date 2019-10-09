Delhi: 52-year-old man with situs inversus gets new life

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Doctors at Fortis Hospital have given a fresh lease of life to a patient suffering from a rare genetic disorder called situs inversus --in which the organs in the chest and abdomen are reversed or mirrored.

When 52- year-old Sunil Dutt, a resident of Rohtak was rushed to Fortis hospital situated in Shalimar Bagh of the national capital after he complaints of chest problems and breathlessness. After the check-up, the medicos detected that that all his vital organs, including heart, gall bladder and liver, were on the exact opposite side of where they should have been."Situs Inversus is seen in 1 in 10,000 people i.e 0.01 per cent of the population. This does not cause any problem unless it is associated with congenital heart disease or any other congenital abnormality. In Sunil's case, the patient developed severe respiratory distress with worsening pneumonia requiring a ventilator. This condition is called Kartagener's syndrome which is rare of the rarest genetic disorder and is seen in one in 30,000 population," said Dr Vikas Maurya, Head of Respiratory Department at Fortis Hospital told ANI."Currently, he is admitted with severe pneumonia with respiratory distress with carbon dioxide retention. He is treated successfully and now is in stable condition," said Dr Maurya.While Kartagener's syndrome is a much rarer genetic disorder and is seen in 1 in 30,000 population, doctors say that this disease apart from situs inversus person also has cilia motility abnormality. Cilia are the hair-like structure that forms the lining of the respiratory tract and sinuses.Explaining the complexity of the disease, Dr Maurya said it is important to be aware of this disease by the patient and the physician as the symptoms of organs with disease will also be reversed, for example, gall stone pain will be on the left side and not on right side as seen in normal human anatomy.Speaking about her condition the patient Sunil said, "Since, childhood I used to consider myself as a special child, as my heart is placed reverse. But now, my doctors have revealed that my all organs are placed on an opposite side, instead of it usually position like other human beings.""I want to make an appeal to the government that patients like me are not included in my health insurance policy whether it of government or private sector. I urge the government to look for our well-being too," Dutt added. (ANI)