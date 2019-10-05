Delhi: 6 arrested in connection with brutal murder of minor in Geeta Colony

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday arrested six persons in connection with the brutal murder of a minor boy in Geeta Colony.

According to the police, the boy had a row with the main accused three years ago and they believed that the victim was an informer of the police.



The boy was bludgeoned to death using heavy stones and then his body was buried in the sand on the bank of Yamuna, the police said.

Police had recovered the body of the boy on Friday. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

