Delhi: 7th Community Radio Sammelan inaugurated by I&B Secretary

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare on Tuesday inaugurated the 7th Community Radio Sammelan here at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan.

A poster exhibition of community radio stations was also inaugurated by Khare.Speaking at the inauguration, Khare commended the 'community radio stations' for the zeal with which they have been spearheading the community radio movement in the country.He highlighted the significance of community radio and the role played by these stations in disseminating information especially during the time of disasters. "The hard work put in by the people behind these stations has resulted in visible changes, especially in rural areas. Local language, content and requirements can be suited and adapted by community radio, which can act as hubs of local information dissemination at the ground level," the Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Ministry said.Stressing that district of the country should have at least one community radio, with priority being setting them up in the aspirational districts, he urged the members present to act as brand ambassadors for spreading the word about the adoption of community radio.He also requested the representatives to identify local heroes like teachers and sportspersons from amongst the community to help make the message delivery more impactful.A short film on the step by step process for setting up of community radio station was also launched by him.Atul Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said that community radio gives a platform for local voices and is necessary for community empowerment.Stating that the theme of SDGs is 'leave no one behind', he said, "The connect of individuals with the community and of community with nation can be strengthened through community radio." (ANI)