Delhi: 91-year-old allegedly kidnapped, locked in refrigerator

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A 91-year-old man, Krishna Khosla, was allegedly kidnapped from CR Park by domestic help and locked in a refrigerator.

According to Delhi Police source, the incident occurred on Saturday night and as per the initial probe, this could be a case of kidnapping or robbery.



"Domestic help is the prime suspect in this case. The victim was kidnapped by the accused person(s) and they locked him inside a refrigerator last night," the source said.

More details awaited. (ANI)

