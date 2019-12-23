Delhi: AAP MLA Rituraj Jha expresses anguish over Kirari fire tragedy

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Rituraj Jha on Monday expressed anguish over the fire incident at cloth warehouse in North-west Delhi and informed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken the stock of the situation over a phone call.

"It is unfortunate that such kind of incident has taken place. I have been told that the fire broke out in the building due to a short circuit in the warehouse. We will do whatever is possible. Kejriwal Ji has taken the stock of the situation over the phone. There is a lapse on the part of the local authorities."



He also urged the citizens to get an electrical repair on time in order to prevent themselves from falling prey to such accidents.

Three children were among the nine people who lost their lives in the fire that broke out in a cloth godown in Kirari area here on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Among the children are six-month-old Tulsi, seven-year-old Adarsh, and 10-year-old Udai, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) AK Sharma said.

The ADO said that the three were siblings and their parents -- father Udai Chaudhary (33) and mother Muskan (26) -- also died in the fire.

The others who died in the fire include Ram Chander Jha (65), Sudarya Devi (58), Sanju Jha (36) and Guddan, the mother-in-law of the owner. They were declared brought dead by Dr Vijay at Sanjay Gandhi hospital here.

This comes merely a month after as many as 43 people died in a major fire tragedy at a factory in the Anaj Mandi area of Old Delhi. (ANI)

