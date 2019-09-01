Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh not allowed boarding Bhopal-bound IndiGo flight

New Delhi (India), Sep 1 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was stopped at Delhi Airport from boarding Bhopal-bound IndiGo flight on Sunday morning allegedly due to being late.

According to Singh, despite him having the boarding pass and undergoing the security check, he was not allowed by the IndiGo staff to board his flight.



Annoyed with this, Singh took to Twitter and urged Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri to look into the matter.

"I was going today to Bhopal to attend the bank employees' program but became a victim of the misconduct of IndiGo6E, famous for its misbehaviour. I had a boarding pass. Security check was done. Gate was opened but I was not allowed to go @HardeepSPuri please take cognizance," he tweeted.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that he will also complain about the incident to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

"Indigo's staff didn't allow me to board even as I was on time. They misbehaved with me and I will raise this issue in front of Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu about how Indigo airlines staff is rude and misbehaving with the passengers," Singh told ANI.

Eventually, Singh made another ticket to Bhopal from Air India flight.

However, Indigo's statement on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

