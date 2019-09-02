Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh stages protest outside BJP MP Vijay Goel's residence

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday staged a protest outside the residence of BJP MP Vijay Goel claiming that he was not allowed to meet the latter.

The AAP leader went to meet Goel along with his party leaders to ask him about BJP's stand on rebates in the electricity bill, water bill amongst others.



"I have asked time from Vijay Goel to meet him on September 2. I had asked some questions related to the interests of the people of Delhi, I have not received any answers from him," he tweeted.

However, BJP leader Vijay said that AAP is in power in Delhi and should work instead of protesting.

"Surprisingly, Kejriwal is so nervous that the Delhi government is sitting on agitation at my house instead of working," he tweeted.

"I am in a meeting in the BJP state office. My people are telling that Sanjay Singh from Kejriwal government is protesting and raising slogans here. If you had to protest then tell me what was the need to pretend that you asked time for a meeting?" he said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

