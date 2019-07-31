Delhi: African gang of online cheaters busted by police

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): A gang of African nationals which used to cheat people through social media platforms was busted by the Bindapur Police in Delhi on Wednesday.

The police said that the ten-member gang allegedly used to cheat people through social media platforms. They used to disguise as foreigners stuck at Airport and used to request people to lend them money so that they can pay off the Custom officials on the Airport.



The Police seized 48 mobile phones, 21 sim cards, six laptops, six dongles and a diary which has the detail of all the transactions.

An FIR has been registered in the Bindapur Police station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

