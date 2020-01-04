Delhi: Ahmed Patel meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses several issues including Kota infants death and Maha portfolio distribution

New Delhi [India] Jan 4 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday met party interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi and discussed issues related to Kota infants death and cabinet portfolio distribution in Maharashtra.



According to top sources in Congress, the meeting lasted for over 30 minutes at Gandhi's residence.

At least 107 infants have died at the government hospital in Kota since the beginning of December. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has come under fire from the BJP and other Opposition parties in Rajasthan.

While in Maharashtra, NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena alliance has not allocated portfolios to ministers. According to sources, Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar has offered to step down as minister of the state over differences with his party. (ANI)