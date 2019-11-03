Delhi: Air pollution levels remain hazardous despite mild rain

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Despite the mild spell of rain on Sunday morning, Delhiites received no respite from the severe pollution levels in the city.

According to the data provided by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 are docked at 500, in the 'severe' category, in Lodhi Road area, 604 and 676 respectively in Dhirpur, and 654 and 695 in Delhi University.



An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". Above 500 is "severe-plus emergency" category.

Thick blankets of smog could be seen across the capital, with bare minimum visibility.

Earlier, the AQI in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and Noida had crossed the mark of 600, posing serious threats to health.

To combat the menace of air pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15, 2019.

He has repeatedly said that the smog from the nearby states caused by the burning of crop residue is a major cause of pollution in the region. (ANI)

