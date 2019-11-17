Delhi: All-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister concludes

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday, a day before the commencement of Parliament's Winter Session, has concluded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Thawarchand Gehlot, V Muraleedharan and Arjun Ram Meghwal attended the meeting.

Opposition leaders such as TDP's Jaydev Galla, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Satish Mishra of BSP had participated in the meeting.TMC lawmakers Derek O'Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, LJP lawmaker Chirag Paswan, RPI leader Ramdas Athawale, AIADMK's Navneet Krishnan and Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (S) were also among the attendees.Other leaders including MDMK's Vaiko, TK Rangarajan of CPM, TR Balu of DMK, YSRCP's V Vijayasai Reddy, Manoj Jha of RJD and Ram Gopal Yadav of SP are among those were present in the meet.While the government was expected to lay thrust on its legislative agenda, the opposition parties were supposed to raise the issues of their concern in the meeting.The Parliament session will continue till December 13.On Saturday, an all-party meet was convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ahead of the winter session in an effort to ensure the smooth functioning of the House. (ANI)