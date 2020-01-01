Delhi: Amit Shah holds BJP meeting at party headquarters

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): A meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chaired by its president and Home Minister Amit Shah is underway at the party headquarters here on Wednesday.

BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda and national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh are also present at the meeting.

The meeting comes two days after Nadda conducted a meeting of party general secretaries.





The meeting was held over different issues including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outreach programme and party's organisational elections.



On December 26, party sources had said that senior cabinet ministers and BJP leaders will be deployed across the country in an effort to dispel misgivings about the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) being allegedly spread by the opposition.



All these senior leaders will be contacting eminent personalities of their respective fields and common people to spread awareness regarding the CAA, sources had said. (ANI)

