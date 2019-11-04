Delhi: Amit Shah inaugurates SCO joint exercise on urban earthquake, rescue

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Joint Exercise on Urban Earthquake Search and Rescue - 2019 at Ambedkar International Centre in Janpath on Monday.



The inauguration ceremony took place at 3 pm today.

The exercise was hosted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rehearse disaster response mechanisms and share knowledge, experience and technology.

The main focus of the joint exercise is to test the region's preparedness to activate intergovernmental interaction for an immediate response. (ANI)

