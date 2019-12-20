Delhi: Anti-CAA protest turned violent in Daryaganj, police uses water cannons

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Violent protest erupted in Delhi's Daryaganj area on Friday evening as large number of people attempted to cross police barricades and pelted stone while marching in the area to protest over the amended Citizenship Act.

The protests torched a car and were pelting stone as the police resorted to using water cannon in order to disperse the crowd.



Police also used mild force and Lathi charged the protestors to maintain order in the area.

Protests are underway in different parts of the national capital including India Gate, Jantar Mantar and Seelampur area against the new legislation.

"Protesters in large numbers had gathered in areas around Seelampur flyover and Loha Pul today evening. The protest was peaceful and the current situation is under control. Section 144 is imposed in the area," VP Surya, DCP Northeast zone told ANI.

Meanwhile, DMRC closed entry and exit gates of some metro stations as a precautionary measure.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)