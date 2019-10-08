Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal participates in Ramlila celebrations at Red Fort

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): After making a grand entrance on a crane, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday participated in the Dussehra celebrations at the traditional Luv Kush Ramlila celebrations at the Red Fort grounds here on Tuesday evening.

"Delhi has defeated Dengue this time. There is also the added good news that pollution has receded by 25 per cent in the national capital," Kejriwal said addressing the crowd at the event here.The Delhi Chief Minister urged people to abstain from burning firecrackers during the upcoming Diwali festival and told them of a new event planned for a day earlier."On the occasion of Choti Diwali (celebrated a day before Diwali) we have planned a laser show at Connaught place. But do not burst firecrackers on the next day," Kejriwal said.The chief minister began his speech by raising slogans of 'Jai Shri Rama' and was felicitated by presenting a turban and an idol of Lord Ram, Maa Sita and Laxman.Actress Bhumi Pednekar was also present at the eventHe also witnessed the burning of giant effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarn and Meghnad signifying the triumph of good over evil, during the event. (ANI)