Delhi: Bank employee arrested for duping customers

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Police arrested one person employed at a leading multinational bank who used his position to procure credit cards in the name of the bank's clients and use them to pay for his bills.

The accused, Kumar Kunal who worked as a sales executive at the bank had got cards issued in the name of the clients delivered at his address.

"On July 25, it was reported by American Express Bank that they had received complaints from their customers that they are being charged for credit cards which were not used by them. The company made internal enquires and found that their employee Kumar Kunal who is sales executive in the company had got credit cards issued in the name of customers but gave his postal address," a statement by the police on Friday read.The bank said the actions by Kunal had caused a loss of approximately Rs 4 lakhs to the bank."The credit cards were delivered at his residence and later on he used them to pay for all his expenses. In this manner he caused a wrongful loss amounting to Rs 4 lakhs (approx) to the bank," the statement added.A police team was set up to nab the culprit under the supervision of Inspector Keshav Mathur SHO, Saket and overall guidance of Rajnish ACP, Hauz Khas which revealed his modus operandi."The team arrested Kumar Kunal and from his possession credit cards of clients have been recovered. On interrogation, he disclosed that after preparing the credit cards of customers he used to keep the extra photographs and other documents of customers with him and later on apply on behalf of them by forging their signatures but gave his own address so that the cards were delivered to him," the statement added.Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)