Delhi: Bodies of 2 brothers found hanging from iron railing of residence's window

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Bodies of two brothers were found hanging from an iron railing of a window at their residence here on Thursday.

The police reached the spot after receiving the information in the afternoon about the foul smell from a house in Hari Nagar.

Ashish Kumar Dev (58) and Chotte were found in a decomposed state, police said.



The brothers were residing at the address for the last four months.

No suicide note was found at the spot and bodies have been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem. (ANI)

