Delhi: Brothers held for illegal possession of firecrackers in Sultanpuri

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Two brothers were arrested for allegedly possessing illegal firecrackers weighing around 60 kg here in Sultanpuri, according to Delhi Police.

The duo has been identified as Sanjay Kumar (35) and Ajay (34), residents of Sultan Puri.

Keeping in view the directives of the Supreme Court regarding a ban on sale and possession of illegal firecrackers, the police staff was directed to keep a check in the area and also to develop information regarding any person selling or having possession of such banned crackers.



The duo was nabbed after Constable Deep Chand saw Sanjay Kumar selling crackers in front of his house, while on patrol in Sultanpuri's C-block. On verification, it was revealed that Kumar neither had the permission nor a licence to keep the crackers in huge amount, police said.

During the search, his brother Ajay was also found in possession of illegal firecrackers. The two disclosed that they wanted to earn quick money by selling illegal firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali.

Police have detained them and all the crackers in their possession were also seized.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 9B Explosive Act was registered at Police Station Sultanpuri.

Further interrogation is underway. (ANI)

