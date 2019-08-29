  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Delhi: Businessman shot dead in Karol Bagh

Delhi: Businessman shot dead in Karol Bagh

Last Updated: Thu, Aug 29, 2019 07:34 hrs

Representative image

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 : A 25-year-old businessman was allegedly shot dead in central Delhi's Karol Bagh after an altercation with another businessman on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Vinay who operates a readymade garments business on Tank Road, police said.
According to police, Vinay died in firing after an altercation with another businessman over non-repayment of debt.


The accused fired several rounds at Vinay with a pistol, the police said.
The incident occurred at about 11 pm on Arya Samaj Road, where Vinay's house is located.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the matter.

talking point on sify news

Latest Features