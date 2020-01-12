Delhi: CISF detects Rs 14.42 lakh cash from passenger at Rohini West Metro Station

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected cash amounting to Rs 14.42 lakh from the possession of a passenger at Rohini West Metro Station.

The incident took place on January 11.

During the screening of baggage, a suspicious image was noticed inside a bag. On physical checking, cash amounting to Rs.6 lakh was detected from the bag of the passenger.



The passenger has been identified as Vagta Ram. Later Rs 8.42 lakh was detected hidden under the clothes.

The matter was further taken to Income Tax officials and the accused and the seized money was handed over to them.

Further, the investigation is underway. (ANI)

