Delhi: Commissioner inaugurates new building for New Usmanpur police station

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik on Friday inaugurated a new building for New Usmanpur police station and also flagged off a women patrolling team of 24 personnel on scooters for North East District.



Present at the occasion, Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik said: "This is an important area for Delhi Police and the new building will give better facilities to the police staff and will also serve the public better."

Patnaik flagged off women patrolling team consisting of 24 personnel which will be serving the North East Delhi district.

"The woman patrolling team have been specifically asked to focus on areas like schools, colleges, bus stands and places where women are traveling. The police personnel will get in touch with women of the area and also interact with them so as to deepen the relationship between the public and the police. (ANI)

