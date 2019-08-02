Delhi: Congress' Ghanendra Bharadwaj joins AAP, says party will win all 70 seats in next elections

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Delhi Congress leader Ghanendra Bharadwaj along with several party workers on Friday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that it will win all 70 seats in the next Assembly elections.

Lauding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bharadwaj said in a statement, "Kejriwal is not only the leader of Delhi, he is working like a guardian of the people. He is looking after children's education, working towards making women secure in the city. Ordinary governments stick to a routine in their operation. But Arvind Kejriwal's government is systematically working on improving education, healthcare for the people. There is no parallel to his governance model in the country."



He added, "The last time, Aam Aadmi Party contested the election and won, this time the people of Delhi will work towards electing Arvind Kejriwal. The party will surpass its feat of 67 seats and win all 70 this time."

He joined AAP in presence of senior party leader Durgesh Pathak. Bharadwaj has apparently been a Congress activist for the past 25 years.

Besides him, Congress activists Virendra Bhardwaj, Sunil Gupta, Dhiraj Sharma, Vinod Gupta and Manoj Gupta are among others who joined AAP today. (ANI)

