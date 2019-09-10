Delhi: Constable suspended after video of drinking in public goes viral

New Delhi [India], Sep 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday suspended a police constable and attached him to district police line after a video of him drinking alcohol in public went viral.

Deputy Commissioner of Police said, "After a video of a police constable drinking alcohol in public along with others went viral the constable, Kapil Khokar was suspended and sent to district lines. This incident took place in a park in Vivek Vihar."



Delhi police has also initiated an enquiry in the matter.

"Departmental inquiry has been initiated against him," the DCP added. (ANI)

