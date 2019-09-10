  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Delhi: Constable suspended after video of drinking in public goes viral

Delhi: Constable suspended after video of drinking in public goes viral

Last Updated: Tue, Sep 10, 2019 15:09 hrs

Representative image.

New Delhi [India], Sep 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday suspended a police constable and attached him to district police line after a video of him drinking alcohol in public went viral.
Deputy Commissioner of Police said, "After a video of a police constable drinking alcohol in public along with others went viral the constable, Kapil Khokar was suspended and sent to district lines. This incident took place in a park in Vivek Vihar."


Delhi police has also initiated an enquiry in the matter.
"Departmental inquiry has been initiated against him," the DCP added. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features