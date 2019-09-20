Delhi: Couple alleges delay by police in filing complaint in chain snatching case

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A couple in Delhi on Friday alleged delay in filing an FIR in a chain snatching case.

Speaking to ANI, The complainant, Vinod Singh Bhandari, said, "For four hours I was trying to file an FIR. Barakhamba police station, Parliament street police station and Tilak lane refused to file a complaint. As we were chased from India Gate to Connaught Place, the police delayed the registration over jurisdiction issue. At last the Connaught Place police station agreed to file an FIR."



He said early morning today when they were on their way to the New Delhi railway station they were chased by the snatchers.

"They threatened us and asked us to give them our bags. My wife had to give them her chain at gunpoint. We were hurt during the incident severely," Bhandari said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said, "We have registered a case and multiple teams have been deployed to check the CCTV cameras. Teams are also trying to list down the suspects."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

