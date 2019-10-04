Delhi: Deputy PM of Singapore calls on PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, Heng Swee Keat called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi expressed his appreciation for the participation of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the special event to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the United Nations in New York last month, an official statement said.

"Deputy Prime Minister Keat pointed to the transformative steps taken by the Government of India, and noted the consequent enhancement in investment opportunities, particularly in India's infrastructure sector. He also highlighted the increasing cooperation between India and Singapore in the technology sector, including FinTech," the statement informed.The statement stated that Prime Minister Modi expressed happiness at growing investment and trade relations between the two countries."He stated that the launch of RuPay Card and BHIM app in Singapore has greatly enhanced the ease of financial transactions. He also noted the successful organization of the second Joint Hackathon in Chennai with the participation of Singaporean students. He highlighted that all these developments symbolizes the close community, business and innovation partnership between the two countries," the statement read. (ANI)