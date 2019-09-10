Delhi: Doha-bound IndiGo flight returns to bay after facing technical error

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): A Doha-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi to Doha on Tuesday returned to the bay before taking off after a severe technical error was detected in the Airbus A320 aircraft fitted with neo engine, sources said.

On Tuesday, an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Hyderabad could not take off due to technical issue in the aircraft. Similarly on Sunday, an Indigo flight from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur was diverted to Varanasi after pilot detected error in the aircraft and high vibration in the engine.

The sources said said that technical glitches were detected on September 7 after pilots of 6E-6956 aircraft from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, and 6E-213 flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad reported heavy engine vibration while flight was in the air.Over a dozen of Airbus A-320 fitted with neo engines have faced technical errors in operations.IndiGo and GoAir are the two airlines in India which are currently operating airbus A-320 neo engines of Pratt and Whitney (P and W).Civil aviation sources told ANI that "incidents" involving P and W neo engine aircraft have gone up in recent times. As per records, full emergency was declared in Delhi airport on Monday after IndiGo neo aircraft from Chennai to Delhi was grounded in Delhi.When contacted, there was no reaction coming forth from IndiGo.GoAir flights had also reported neo engine issues and some aircraft were grounded due to severe technical glitches.Last month, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had called urgent meeting with GoAir and Indigo airlines to review the performance of Airbus Neo aircraft."Post-induction of A320 Neo aircraft fitted with PW1100G engines into service, following significant technical issues have been experienced on these engines worldwide -Combustion Chamber distress -- Block B and Block C, bearing Pre-Mod and Post-Mod failures, N2 transient vibration, Low-Pressure Turbine (LPT) failure, HPC (High-Pressure Compressor) rear knife-edge seal failures, and gear-box failures," the DGCA had said in a statement after meeting with Indigo and GoAir officials. (ANI)